Introduction

Passport issuance laws in the UAE play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and interests of children, particularly in cases of custody disputes and parental consent. The UAE's legal framework, including articles from the Wadeema Law, Federal Law No. 28/2005, and Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2022 On Civil Personal Status, outlines the rights and responsibilities of parents, guardians, and custodians in matters related to passport issuance, travel, and child custody. In this article, we explore the key provisions, challenges, and implications of these laws in the UAE.

Child Custody and Travel Restrictions: Under the newly enacted Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2022 On Civil Personal Status, for non-Muslim parents, child custody is regarded as a joint and equal right of both parents after divorce. The primary objective is to ensure the child's psychological well-being and minimize the impact of divorce on their lives. The Wadeema Law emphasizes the collaborative responsibility of parents in providing family safety and proper upbringing for their children.

In accordance with Federal Law No. 28/2005, a Muslim parent travelling abroad with a child, especially when custody disputes are ongoing, requires the written approval of both parents or legal guardians. Article 149 of this law stipulates that the fosterer (custodian) cannot travel with the child outside the UAE without the tutor's (guardian's) consent. If such consent is denied, the matter is under the court for resolution.

Passport Issuance and Consent: The issuance of passports for minors necessitates the consent of both parents or their legal representatives, to prevent undue travel restrictions.

Article 11 of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, also known as the "Wadeema Law," mandates that parents or legal authorities must obtain documents proving the child's birth, nationality, and identity. This emphasizes the UAE's commitment to recognizing every child's right to a distinct identity, including their name, family background, and access to protection and services.

Custodial Challenges and Best Interests of the Child: UAE law places a significant emphasis on prioritizing the best interests of the child in custody matters. Personal status law distinguishes between custody (day-to-day care) and guardianship (financial support).

Generally, the mother becomes the custodian after marriage termination, while the father assumes the role of guardian. However, exceptions exist, such as the father becoming the custodian if the court decides that the mother is not fit for custody considering the best interest of the child.

Article 148 of Federal Law No. 28/2005 empowers the court to decide custody arrangements based on the child's welfare. The judge's role in determining the most suitable custodian underscores the importance of assessing the child's interests above all else.

Child Support and Maintenance: Child support in the UAE encompasses various components, including housing, education, medical expenses, and more. The father, typically the provider, is legally obligated to maintain the standard of living the child experienced during marriage. Guidelines exist to ensure a fair assessment of maintenance based on the father's income.

Conclusion

The UAE's passport issuance laws reflect a commitment to safeguarding children's rights, particularly in the context of custody disputes and travel permissions. These laws aim to ensure that both parents remain actively involved in their children's lives and that decisions are made in the child's best interests. While challenges may arise, the UAE legal framework seeks to provide clarity and resolution for families navigating custodial complexities and international travel.

Related Topics

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.