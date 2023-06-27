Divorce in Singapore refers to a legal procedure that terminates a marriage. In Singapore, divorce involves a two-stage process, whether it is a contested or uncontested divorce. Dissolution of marriage is the first stage, in which the Court deals with the termination of the marital relationship in its entirety and grants an Interim Judgment. In the second stage, the Court deals with the ancillary matters by determining how each party's affairs should be handled, including the issue of child custody, division of assets and spousal maintenance. Upon conclusion of the two stages, the Final Judgment will be granted.

Dissolution of a marriage is typically handled by a divorce lawyer who specialises in family law, which includes child custody and division of property. They provide their clients with legal advice and protection of their rights throughout the divorce process. When selecting a trustworthy divorce lawyer in Singapore, consider their expertise in family law, track record, and recommendations from clients and accreditations.