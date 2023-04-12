There are many reasons why a couple's marriage might end, and in Singapore, divorce is available for them provided that they can show sufficient evidence of what the Women's Charter defines as the "irretrievable breakdown of marriage."

However, in cases where divorce is not yet available (as parties have not been married for 3 years) or if it is not the desired option, there are alternatives available to them.

At our divorce firm in Singapore, not only do we help our clients both through the process of divorce, we also provide sound legal advice for those who are still undecided and who may be considering alternatives in the meantime. More importantly, as far as possible, we prefer to take the therapeutic and peaceful approach to resolving conflict as we consider this to be the most beneficial to parties in the long run.