ESG Report 2023: An Ambitious Vision For A Sustainable Future

Our ESG Report 2023 is more than just numbers, graphs, and in-depth narratives – it is a vision for a sustainable future. We have taken a decisive step with the development of a new and ambitious ESG strategy, prioritizing sustainable work life and community development.

We are pleased to share our ESG Report 2023, which underscores our ambition to work with sustainability and advise our clients in the green transition.

Forward-looking advisory and sustainable community development

Climate is a central element of our ESG efforts, and we are committed to setting an emission reduction target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Our advisory services play a crucial role in our ability to influence a more sustainable community development. We do this through responses to new legislation, participation in industry forums, and by helping Danish companies comply with new regulations and implement sustainable practices. We are dedicated to providing advice that is not only legally sound but also forward-looking.

Sustainable work life

Our skilled and dedicated employees are our most important asset, and it is important to us that we are an attractive workplace for all relevant employee groups. Therefore, well-being and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) are cornerstones of our work. A sustainable work life is crucial, and it requires us to develop necessary initiatives that best balance the needs of both our employees and clients.

In our ESG report, you will gain insight into our goals and results in climate and environment, social conditions, and governance.

