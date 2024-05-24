Last Friday, CSB Group fostered teamwork and camaraderie among its staff members with a unique team-building event. Organised by a leading event organising company, the day started with a hot beverage at a popular cafe in Rabat, followed with an engaging murder mystery treasure hunt through the historic city of Mdina.

Divided into teams, CSB Group team members put their collaborative skills to the test as they navigated the ancient streets, following clues and solving puzzles to unravel a fictional whodunit. Mdina's enchanting atmosphere undoubtedly added to the intrigue of the event.

Following the successful completion of the treasure hunt, the teams gathered for a well-deserved lunch, providing an opportunity to unwind and discuss the day's adventures. This combined activity not only challenged participants but also created a fun and interactive environment for colleagues to connect outside of the traditional office setting.

Over 70 members embarked on the treasure hunt, where competition and unity blended seamlessly in a spirited and enjoyable ambiance. Everyone gave their all, piecing together clues and navigating the course with enthusiasm. In recognition of their outstanding teamwork and success, the victorious team composed of Paulina Zolnik, Michael Parlato Trigona, Dr Chanelle Meli, Dorita D'Souza, Jan Killips Wright, Katia Caffari, Andrew Mizzi and Ruth Testa, received a delightful hamper overflowing with delectable treats as a recognition prize.

CSB Group is committed to organising social events that acknowledge our team's dedication while nurturing the invaluable sense of unity that defines our company culture. This cherished bond, akin to an extended, close-knit family, inspires enthusiasm in all our endeavours, showcasing our passion daily.

We are actively seeking to expand our team with new talent. If you're eager to contribute to the remarkable achievements of a leading corporate services provider, we invite you to contact us at recruitment@csbgroup.com.

