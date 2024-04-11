We talk to Saskia Blokland, Managing Partner of our Amsterdam office and Laura Seiler, Director of Talent and Reward based in London, about their very different journeys to their career in a law firm.

We discuss the importance of learning from your failures, and not letting them define you, staying true to yourself and building resilience and overcoming challenges when something doesn't go to plan.

"Empowered women empower women"

Gender balance is a key focus of our strategy and we are committed to increasing the representation of women in senior roles. With that in mind, Saskia and Laura talk about their experiences of building relationships and networks with other women, opening doors for each other, as well as the important role male allies have to play.

Find about more about International Women's Day at Norton Rose Fulbright

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.