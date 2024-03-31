Diversity isn't just a buzzword - it's a crucial aspect of any DEI strategy. As part of our IWD 2024 series, we're looking at how we can celebrate diversity here at Walkers, with four employees sharing their experiences, ideas and visions for the future with us.

We discussed a range of topics, including how motherhood has shaped their careers, intersectionality and how we can all promote diversity across Walkers. Each had a unique take on ways to integrate diversity into our daily lives – let's get started.

How mothers can thrive at work

Myra Ali, Walkers Professional Services team manager in our Dubai office, sees motherhood as a personal growth experience for her career. "Raising children involves constant learning and adaptation which can lead to personal growth and development as we navigate challenges in our professional life," she commented. She credits being a parent as the key to her improved decision-making and prioritising skills.

Tseda Simmons, finance support assistant in the Bermuda office, is a mother of three – and finds raising kids while working can be a catch-22 situation at times. "There seems to be a misconception that children bring chaos to our lives, and it's impossible to focus on anything else. On the other hand, there's the pressure that mothers should focus solely on raising their children rather than their career."

How does she manage the juggle? Her support network, at home and at work, is everything. "I know that with the right support, we as women can overcome the impossible," Tseda added.

How our firm has evolved

Omonike Robinson-Pickering, a Finance and Corporate partner in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and Ify Mgbatogu, operations manager in our London office, are both longstanding members of Walkers. They've seen first-hand the positive strides Walkers has made in creating a more diverse and inclusive environment, having both previously navigated the challenges of sometimes being the only black women in the room.

Having worked in four of our offices around the world, Omonike took the chance to reframe the situation throughout her career. "Rather than focusing on the fact that being a black woman placed me in the minority in an office, I saw it as an opportunity to share my lived experience and learn from others."

Ify says she felt alone at some points in her career. "I didn't have readily available peers and mentors who shared my experiences," she said, but she didn't let it stand in her way. "I learned to confidently advocate for myself, built a network of supportive allies who became mentors and developed my voice. Now, I'm empowered both professionally and personally."

Having seen the firm's DEI strategy take shape over the years, Omonike is impressed with where we're at today. "We've entered our fourth year of having global DEI committees and a dedicated DEI manager, who also happens to be a woman. There aren't many offshore law firms that have such an impressive track record in this space."

How we can bring more intersectionality to work

Thinking about women's equality in the workplace isn't enough. When we consider women from minority backgrounds, the hurdles in front of them can be even higher.

Myra pointed out understanding how gender and race influence an individual's experiences is the first step towards better advocacy. "If we navigate intersectionality with empathy and humility, we can work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society," she said.

More senior leaders from minority backgrounds are also crucial in Ify's eyes. "This way, we can guarantee equal opportunities for all colleagues, regardless of their intersectional identities, to truly thrive."

How we can do better

Each interviewee had ideas on how we can create a more inclusive future for women. Several said a multi-faceted approach on gender equality issues was the key. Myra and Ify suggested better education, economic opportunities and more leadership position for women as key factors.

Ify also recognised that empowering women goes beyond individual choices: actively challenging harmful narratives and getting diverse representation in all areas are both crucial. "By dismantling systemic biases and promoting diverse voices, we create a world where women's voices are heard and their experiences valued," she said.

Omonike believes there's still work to be done on bringing more women into all sectors – not just some. "We should focus on the unique characteristics which women bring to the table and demolishing the barriers making it difficult for women to take part in in certain fields of work. The sociological benefits to having a more balanced workforce in all sectors can't be underestimated," she said.

Of course, we all have a part to play in making inclusivity the norm rather than the exception. Tseda sums it up nicely: "It's vital to have a supportive work environment by promoting work-life balance and allyship in the workplace."

Wrapping up

Promoting diversity alongside gender equality often has the same goals – we all want to see more women in leadership roles, performing to their full abilities across every sector and supported in their personal life. It's about being consciously aware of the biases and barriers in the way, so we can bring diversity to every corner of Walkers.

This is the third and final part of our International Women's Day series

