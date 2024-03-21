The Crucial Role of Leadership Development and Employee Experience for thriving through economic uncertainty.

In the intricate dance of today's economic landscape, companies find themselves at the epicentre of a perfect storm. A global growth slowdown, supply constraints, geopolitical tensions, and the looming spectre of inflationary pressures create a tableau of challenges that demand not just attention but innovative solutions. It's a complex web, but within it lies the potential for organisations to not just weather the storm but to emerge stronger.

The orchestra of disruption plays on, with technological symphonies transforming traditional business models. AI, automation, IoT, e-commerce evolution, and blockchain innovations are reshaping the playing field. To sustain and grow, companies must invest and adapt, yet many are frozen in the headlights of uncertainty. The pendulum swings between the need for strategic innovation and the imperative to optimise resources for immediate gains. This tug of war leaves employees caught in the crossfire, as Forbes1 specialised article on workforce retention reveals - a wide majority of employees grapples with stress and burnout while feeling unsupported by management and the executive leadership team. The consequences are clear: a workforce teetering on the brink, with over half actively seeking new opportunities. In the current landscape, talent attrition poses a significant threat to most organisations.

Cracking the Code: The People Hack Unleashed

Amid this chaos, there's a hack that smart organisations are employing - a 'People Hack.' The key lies not just in navigating challenges but in unleashing the potential within their workforce. It's a dual strategy: prioritise leadership development and curate an employee experience that magnetically attracts and retains top talent. The organisations that get this right don't just survive; they thrive.

The contrast is clear. Organisations leveraging the People Hack outscore others across various operational indicators, including reduced safety incidents, absenteeism, and turnover rates, as well as in key business performance metrics such as productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, they are more inclined to produce innovative ideas, paving the way for new revenue streams and ambitious initiatives.

Fuelling Leadership Excellence:

Leadership excellence is not a luxury but a strategic necessity. Resilient organisations understand this, and at KPMG Malta, we stand as architects of leadership evolution. Our People and Change advisory team is the trusted guide for organisations seeking not just leaders but architects of transformation.

Change is the anthem of progress, and our leadership development and executive coaching services compose the score. It's not just about adapting to change but orchestrating it. Our certified coaches and psychologists join forces with leaders to navigate the complexities of transformation, ensuring a harmonious symphony across the organisation.

Business Change Management:

Change is more than a concept; it's a tangible force. Our Business Change Management toolkit is a compass, navigating organisations through the turbulent waters of transformation. We ensure commitment towards changes at every level of the organisation to achieve sustainable transformations. We don't just identify barriers; we assist management to dismantle them, thus empowering leaders to steer their ships with confidence.

People Analytics and Organisational Transformation:

In the age of data, decisions are only as good as the insights that drive them. People analytics act as a crystal ball providing leaders with predictive insights. Through KPMG Cultural Assessment and Employee Engagement Plus Index surveys, we turn the abstract into actionable, ensuring every decision propels the organisation forward. We also guide organisations as they navigate through organisational transformation, including restructuring, role redesign, and job grading.

Talent Acquisition and Executive Profiling:

The journey to transformation requires the right crew. It is critical to guide leaders to the brightest stars in the talent galaxy. It's not just about hiring; it's about curating a team that resonates with the organisation's ethos.

An indispensable factor in attracting and retaining top-tier talent revolves around nurturing a vibrant and equitable workplace environment where employees feel a profound sense of connection and purpose. We assist leaders to establish an objective positioning mechanism for different job roles while preserving the organisational harmony, thus providing a solid basis for remuneration policies and salary ranges aligned to first class Diversity and Inclusion standards.

"In the face of economic challenges, strategic leadership isn't just a choice; it's the compass guiding organisations through transformation towards a resilient and thriving future."

Claudine Borg Azzopardi

Partner

People & Change

KPMG in Malta

Leading Change Together: A Symphony of Success

In the dissonance of economic turbulence, change is not a solo act; it's a symphony. As a People and Change advisory team we are not just consultants; we don't just help leaders navigate the storm; we empower them to become the architects of their organisation's future. The heart of organisations harbours the key notes of resilience, strength and endurance. In perfect harmony with leaders, we compose a symphony of success, transforming organisations for a future brimming with promise.

