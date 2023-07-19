Japan:
Diversity & Inclusion In Japan's Legal Industry (Video)
19 July 2023
Anderson Mori & Tomotsune
Our partner and D&I Committee member,
Mari
Itoh, was interviewed by an international legal journal Asian
Legal Business (ALB) regarding D&I.
The interview covers a wide range of topics, from the success of
female lawyers to the overall state of D&I in the Japanese
legal profession and AMT's D&I efforts, goals and
challenges.
VIDEO
