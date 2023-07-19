ARTICLE

Our partner and D&I Committee member, Mari Itoh, was interviewed by an international legal journal Asian Legal Business (ALB) regarding D&I.

The interview covers a wide range of topics, from the success of female lawyers to the overall state of D&I in the Japanese legal profession and AMT's D&I efforts, goals and challenges.

