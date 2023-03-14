ARTICLE

Held annually on 8 March, IWD celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

The #EmbraceEquity theme for 2023 aims to highlight that equity is not just a nice-to-have but a must-have, and that a focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA.

Appleby's own Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) Committee has a strategic approach to DIB that is centred on striving for a global culture of inclusion, and which recently saw it establish four working groups to support the Group's 2023 priorities. These working groups comprise colleagues from across the organisation who have volunteered their time, effort and expertise to ensure this work is a collective effort. Here, six members of our DIB Committee working groups share what IWD and this year's theme of #EmbraceEquity means to them:

"Embracing equity is understanding that not all people have the same experiences. We're all different with differing needs; this is what makes each person so special, but we sometimes forget 'one size' does not always fit all. Differences need to be acknowledged, barriers broken and true selves nurtured so that together we can thrive." – Theodora Hand, Senior Associate, Bermuda

"It is important for businesses to have diverse workforces. In order to work towards true inclusion and embrace equity in terms of gender, a business must recognise and change systemic and structural barriers preventing women from reaching the most senior positions. I'm proud to work for a firm actively tackling these issues." – Nichola Aldridge, Counsel, Jersey

"For me, equity is making available to individuals what they need to ensure a fair opportunity for success. Both sides have a part to play – the giver has to ensure effective communication takes place in order to assess what is needed, and the receiver must be willing to accept the offer." – Donna Dandie, Senior Corporate Administrator (Appleby Global Services), Cayman Islands

"Embracing equity to me is accepting, appreciating and celebrating differences. As part of the firm's Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging committee, I am thankful for the opportunity to make an impact in driving a truly diverse and inclusive work place where we can all shine with pride." – Grace Yeung, Senior Associate, Hong Kong

"Being a member of Appleby's Private Client & Trusts team, I am privileged to work closely with senior female lawyers in each of our Crown Dependency offices. This year's IWD theme highlights the importance of creating an environment that gives all women the opportunity to succeed." – Melissa Wong, Senior Associate, Isle of Man

"We do a better job when we are all better represented, whether that is in the workplace or otherwise. But equality cannot occur without equity. It's not just ensuring people are given the same opportunities; but also about ensuring people are given what they need for equal access to those opportunities." – Laure-Astrid Wigglesworth, Associate, British Virgin Islands

