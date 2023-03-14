self

Tomorrow, 8 March, is International Women's Day and the theme for 2023 is - worldwide, everyone everywhere can step forward to #EmbraceEquity.

At Collas Crill we continually strive to make our firm a place where brilliant people are proud to work. Key to this is creating a culture where everyone feels that they belong, feels valued and can work to their full potential, regardless of their background, identity, gender and circumstances.

As we head into IWD and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, here is a video of Associate Aliki Skelton-Lettsome interviewing BVI Managing Partner Ellie Crespi on her career to date, the challenges she has experienced first-hand or witnessed as a woman in law, how things have changed over the last 20 years and what still needs to be done.

