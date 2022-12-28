At Axis, we consistently strive to foster a culture that values work-life balance and professional development, and we are committed to putting our ESG and EDI standards into action. In this spirit, Axis organised a Christmas decoration contest to encourage our employees' creativity and innovation. This initiative aided in team bonding and created a fun atmosphere at the office during the festive season. The contest adhered to the "E" element of our ESG standards, which is "Environmental" initiative, as well as the "I" element of our EDI policy, which is "Inclusion," as all teams within the Axis Family participated. Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to everyone who participated in this competition.

We wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2023.

PS: Stay connected to watch our video on this event... Coming out soon!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.