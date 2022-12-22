ARTICLE

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is gaining traction, but for now, only a minority of GPs seem to be taking genuine action on DE&I concerns. Our Asia Funds ESG Survey 2022 shows that 88% of funds communicate DE&I policies internally, but only 33% have made a financial commitment to DE&I and with only 50% saying they are committed to diverse representation among their leaders. In some cases firms in the region are conscious of the increasing regulatory focus on DE&I issues - in areas such as female board representation, for example - and are eager to be seen to be responding. But GPs must be careful they are not simply paying lip service to these ideas.

In this podcast we explore the maze of DE&I opportunities and challenges that Asia-headquartered funds are navigating in order to convert policy into action and we hear from Anjali Johannessen, Partner and Chief Talent Officer at PAG, who has led PAG's women initiative which helped turn DE&I policy into action.

