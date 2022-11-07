Lawyers from Tilleke & Gibbins in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam have contributed to the new Multilaw Global Checklist for Monitoring Staff Data, which compiles essential information on regulations related to collection of data on employees. Such collection of data is an increasingly important concern for employers and entrepreneurs as the world pays closer attention to diversity, equality, and antidiscrimination in the workplace.

The checklist contains fundamental information for each jurisdiction on legal considerations pertaining to employment diversity surveys and what can and cannot be asked. The table-style list is global in scope, with a separate line for each jurisdiction. The jurisdictional entries are grouped by region, allowing the reader to quickly compare how various countries treat different issues in each part of the world. In each column is a common question about how employers can monitor staff data in full compliance with the law, covering issues such as:

Requesting data from employees;

Type and format of data captured;

Data storage and access;

Retention of data;

Intra-group cross-border data transfers; and

Specific considerations for each jurisdiction.

Multilaw, of which Tilleke & Gibbins is a member, is a global network of carefully selected, independent law firms consisting of over 10,000 commercial lawyers in more than 100 countries, able to provide expert legal advice in complex environments around the globe.

The full checklist is available for free on the Multilaw website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.