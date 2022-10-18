ARTICLE

We, at RMC Wise, are beyond grateful for the support and enthusiasm received for The Value of Gender Diversity conference. Here is a recap of some of the key messages and action points identified during the conference.

We look forward to hosting you at our next events. In the meantime, we invite you to join our call for a more inclusive environment. Our collective actions can drive positive change within our firms and society.

