This is our second sustainability report. The first edition of our report set the tone and described the commitments we had made. Now, this second edition looks at goals we have achieved and those yet to be achieved. These goals will continue to drive us on in the coming year, and we will add new challenges to them. We are proud to share all this with you, proud of the work we have done, and aware of our responsibility for what we want to continue to achieve.



We simply asked: Why not? And the answers have taken us a long way.

We have acquired tools to monitor our environmental footprint, so that we can implement mitigation measures.

We listened to our people about their mental health and well-being, and we then began to revisit our policies to ensure that, as an organisation, we are providing a career experience that is a driver of balance and happiness. And we make sure experience reflects the vision, desires and expectations of those who work to build PLMJ every day. We have set ourselves the goal of becoming a B-Corp. We support global movements that encourage diversity and inclusion. We launched and grew our Responsible Business practice, and we want it to become a core area of our legal services.

We did a lot. It's never enough.

This anxiousness to produce keeps us focused on the present and the future.

It drives us on. We are enthusiastic about the journey. And we are sharing our journey with everyone in this second edition of our sustainability report, where we acknowledge our victories and achievements, and we also recognise that we have a long way to go. We are sharing it with you because we hope you will not let us rest on this journey towards a better world.

Discover PLMJ's sustainability report here →

