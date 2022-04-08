ARTICLE

Japan: Yuka Teraguchi, And Eriko Suzuki, Managing Director Of MPower Partners, Are Featured In HEDGE Guide How Do We Break The Gender Bias? Discussing Gender Equality

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Tokyo-based Morrison & Foerster partner, Yuka Teraguchi, and Eriko Suzuki, Managing Director of MPower Partners, are featured in the latest edition of the HEDGE Guide discussing gender equality.

This article is an excerpt and Japanese translation of the dialogue between Yuka and Eriko at our recent International Women's Day Asia webinar - #BreakTheBias, March 10, 2022.

Yuka and Eriko discussed the following:

Breaking the bias in investment circles, including supporting female entrepreneurs.

The importance of community support and of opening up traditional networks to everyone.

A global v. local approach to encouraging greater diversity.

The growing challenge of supporting an aging population in Japan.

HEDGE Guide is a Japanese online publication.

Read the full article.

Originally Published by HEDGE GUIDE (Japanese Online Publication)

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved