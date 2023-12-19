De bouche à oreille est une série de podcasts de Claeys & Engels mêlant expertise et réflexions par le biais d'interviews pour aborder des questions dans toutes les matières qui ont trait aux ressources humaines.

Pour l'occasion, Jean Blavier, journaliste et communicateur expérimenté, joue le rôle d'interviewer et s'intéresse à la discrimination sur le lieu de travail avec Amaury Arnould, Avocat – Senior Associate chez Claeys & Engels.

Regardez ici sur Vimeo

