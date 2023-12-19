Belgium:
De Bouche À Oreille - Discrimination Sur Le Lieu De Travail Avec Amaury Arnould (Podcast)
19 December 2023
Claeys & Engels
De bouche à oreille est une série
de podcasts de Claeys & Engels mêlant expertise et
réflexions par le biais d'interviews pour aborder des
questions dans toutes les matières qui ont trait aux
ressources humaines.
Pour l'occasion, Jean Blavier, journaliste et communicateur
expérimenté, joue le rôle d'interviewer et
s'intéresse à la discrimination sur le lieu de
travail avec Amaury Arnould, Avocat – Senior Associate chez
Claeys & Engels.
Regardez ici sur Vimeo
