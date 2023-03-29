International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is celebrated annually on 21 March with the aim of promoting inclusivity, unity and respect for diversity. It provides an opportunity for individuals, communities and organisations to come together and renew their pledge to eradicate racism and promote equality. In marking this day, we have been examining recent trends and developments related to the intertwined issues of migration and integration.

International migration trends

Migration has been a common phenomenon in human history, as people have moved from one place to another in pursuit of better opportunities and living standards. This trend continues today, and as a result, many countries are becoming more ethnically diverse. However, this diversity also presents challenges, one of which is racial discrimination. The United Nations' International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination1 has a wide definition of the meaning of race discrimination, which encompasses not only colour, but "any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal footing, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other field of public life." To better understand the integration of immigrants, we have therefore taken a look at recent migration trends.

Recent data indicates that the number of permanent migrants to OECD countries (i.e. those who settled in their new countries) partially recovered in 2021, following a record decrease in 2020 due to COVID-related restrictions.2 In 2021, 4.8 million new permanent immigrants were counted in OECD countries, a 22% increase compared to 2020. However, this figure still falls short of the 2019 level by over half a million. The United States continued to receive the largest influx of permanent immigrants among OECD countries in 2021.

In terms of people migrating for work to OECD countries in 2021, this too has restarted since the pandemic in significant numbers, with a 45% increase over the previous year, which represents over 750,000 workers, the highest figure in the past decade. Labour migration also accounted for 19% of total permanent inflows in 2021. The surge in labour migration can be attributed, in part, to a substantial increase in the United States, Canada, the UK and Italy.

