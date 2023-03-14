An employee who has filed a request for formal psychosocial intervention on the basis of the Act on Well-Being of workers or an employee who has made a request or a notification, has filed a complaint or took legal action on grounds of an alleged discrimination on the basis of the anti-discrimination legislation, enjoys protection against adverse measures. Presently the law determines that the employer cannot terminate the employment agreement of the employee concerned, unless the termination is due to reasons independent from the request, notification, complaint or legal action.

There has long been discussion in case law and legal doctrine over the precise scope of this protectional provision:

According to the majority opinion it is not only prohibited to dismiss an employee for reasons concerning their request, notification, complaint or legal action, it is moreover prohibited to dismiss them on grounds which can be derived from the facts contained within.

According to the minority opinion the former interpretation adds a condition to the law.

Through its judgements of 20 January 2020 and 15 June 2020, the Court of Cassation agreed with the minority opinion. According to the Court a dismissal can indeed be justified on grounds that can be derived from the facts invoked in the request, the notification, the complaint or the legal action.

Since the legislator considers that the position of the Court of Cassation will lead to a decrease in the protection of the employee and that it will undermine the main purpose of the protective measure, the legislation is being amended. From now on, the law explicitly states that the dismissal must not only not be linked to the request, notification, complaint or legal action, but must also be foreign to its content.

To do: Employers considering the dismissal of a protected employee, should additionally ensure that the reasons for the dismissal cannot be linked to the content of the request, notification, complaint or legal action.