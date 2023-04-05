From 1 January 2023, the Registrar shall make available, upon request, the names of incumbent directors of any BVI company.

Collas Crill can facilitate any request for a list of directors' names through the Registrar of Corporate Affairs ("the Registrar") for a nominal fee.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Q1. Can any member of the public request a register of directors of a BVI company?

The register of directors remains a private document. The method of requesting a list of directors' names from the Registrar can be facilitated through the VIRRGIN system. There is no searchable public portal to make this request.

Q2. Can a request for a list of directors be made directly to the Registrar?

Persons located outside the BVI can make a request directly to the Registrar to obtain a list of directors on a BVI company using an approved form. However, using an approved service provider will protect the anonymity of the search and be more efficient than contacting the Registrar directly.

Q3. What information on behalf of a director will be publicly available?

Only the names of incumbent directors will be available. The information available will not include directors' dates of birth, or addresses and the names of former directors will not be published. The Registrar will continue to maintain the confidentiality of all other director details submitted to it pursuant to the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as amended).

Q4. Can a search be conducted against a director's name in VIRRGIN?

It is not possible to carry out a search against a directors' name. Searches must be done against companies. This is to avoid phishing requests.