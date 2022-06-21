We are pleased to note the interest you have shown in this webinar series and thank you for your participation. We wish to inform you that, due to popular demand, we are adding another session at the end of the series in relation to IFRS 17.

This new session aims to provide directors with guidance regarding this new accounting standard in order for them to ensure the required compliance as part of their oversight responsibility.

We look forward to seeing you at our next session.

Date: Wednesday 6th July 2022

Moderator

Tanya Causon, Insurance Regulatory Director

Guest Speaker

Jessica Stivala, Insurance Regulatory Consultant

This session is 75 euros (excl. VAT)*

Certifications will be sent to all attendees

*Session fee is non-refundable

