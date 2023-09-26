Malaysia's Securities Commission has unveiled a series of strategic measures aimed at bolstering the vibrancy of the country's capital market and improving investor access including the automatic promotion of eligible public listed companies from the ACE to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. Other measures encompass the reduction of stamp duty, the facilitation of fractional share trading through stockbrokers, and the introduction of the Foreign Exempt Scheme framework. (Source: NST / 22 September 2023)

Malaysia Announces Measures To Enhance Capital Market Accessibility And Vibrancy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.