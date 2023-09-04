Danish turnkey cable provider NKT A/S has just published a prospectus for a rights issue, and Kromann Reumert has assisted NKT A/S throughout the process.

NKT A/S has today published a prospectus setting out the terms of its offering of new shares in a rights issue. If all shares are subscribed for in the offering, the gross proceeds will be approx. DKK 2,740 million, which will be used for investments in production and installation capacity. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of cables connecting offshore wind farms to the grid, NKT is already a major player in the green transition of the energy sector. We have over the years developed a strong relationship with NKT, who relies on our services in almost all practice areas.

The offering comprises up to 10,744,009 new shares, which will be issued with pre-emptive rights for NKT A/S' existing shareholders. The subscription price is DKK 255 per new share.

Danske Bank, Nordea and J.P. Morgan act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the offering with SEB and Nykredit acting as joint lead managers.

