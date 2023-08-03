BANKING AND FINANCE

BNA

Circular Letter 4/2023 of 6 April, on the handling of bank accounts held by minors.

Instruction 5/2023 of 29 May, which establishes the different types of e-money accounts, as well as the rules and procedures for opening and operating them.

Notice 4/23 of 28 June, which establishes the requirements and procedures for the incorporation of microcredit companies and credit cooperative companies.

Notice 4/23 of 29 June, which establishes the minimum share capital applicable to non-bank financial institutions linked to money and credit under the supervision of the BNA.

President of the Republic

Presidential Decree 91/23 of 5 April, which approves the regulation of cooperative credit companies.

CAPITAL MARKETS

CMC (Capital Markets Commission)

Instruction 06/CMC/04-23 of 19 April, on the report on the prevention and combating of money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Instruction 07/CMC/06-23 of 26 June, on the provision of information by the certifying bodies of expert valuers of real estate collective investment undertakings.

Instruction 08/CMC/06-23 of 26 June, on the provision of information by external auditors.

Instruction 09/CMC/06-23 of 29 June, on the transfer of securities in the context of the transition process for investment services and activities in securities and derivatives.

