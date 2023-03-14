Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, retail investors should welcome new developments with respect to Slovenian capital markets. As reported by the press, the proposals received by the Ministry of Finance in the context of the initiative to revive the Slovenian capital markets include a proposal for an individual savings account that would enable retail investors to easily invest in Slovenian sovereign debt or state-issued bonds. The proposal is being discussed concurrently with the tokenisation of state-issued securities offerings (via DLT exchange platforms). Given the proverbial safety of such investments, the novelty would, if enacted and subject to certain tax law amendments, be a viable alternative to the classic deposit savings account.

