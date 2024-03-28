ARTICLE

In the digital age, securing investments against the backdrop of rapid technological advancements and cybersecurity threats has become a paramount concern for nations worldwide.

Moldova, in its stride towards embracing digital transformation, has laid down significant legal and institutional frameworks aimed at bolstering its digital economy and safeguarding digital assets.

August 2021 marked a historic moment for Moldova with the establishment of a governmental bureau for digital transformation—the Deputy Prime Minister's Office for Digitalization. This pivotal move underscored the nation's commitment to integrating digital technologies across public sectors, enhancing the efficiency of public services, and securing the digital infrastructure against emerging cyber threats.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization, under the aegis of the Ministry of Economy, is tasked with synchronizing sectoral policies and strategies related to the government's technological modernization program. Key agencies under its supervision include the E-Government Agency and the IT and Cybersecurity Service (STISC), which play crucial roles in digital public services, cybersecurity, and the maintenance and development of the IT and communications infrastructure of public administration authorities.

Moldova has also focused on ensuring access to key state registers for electronic services, such as MPay, cadastral records, business registration, or the State Population Register, which is managed by the Public Services Agency. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development oversees the national communication infrastructure, ensuring increased accessibility to high-speed internet and digital communication services.

At the regulatory helm is the National Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Information Technology (ANRCETI), established in 2000. ANRCETI's mandate includes regulating and monitoring sector compliance with relevant laws and regulations, managing relationships between operators, and facilitating access to infrastructure. Its operational independence from electronic and postal communication providers ensures that it can create favorable conditions for IT infrastructure development without conflicts of interest.

Despite these advancements, Moldova faces challenges, including systemic deficiencies in cybersecurity, such as the lack of critical infrastructure protection, diagnostic capacity, intra-institutional audits, and public awareness on cybersecurity matters.

The Information and Security Service of the Republic of Moldova identifies distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing, brute force attacks, and official website hijacking as predominant cybersecurity threats. To combat these threats and vulnerabilities, the nation emphasizes the need for legislative improvement, employee training, and the development of internal security systems and procedures.

Moldova's journey toward a secure digital future is a testament to its proactive stance in leveraging technology for economic growth and societal well-being. By continuing to enhance its legal and regulatory frameworks, Moldova is paving the way for a resilient and thriving digital economy.

The current regulations in Moldova include:

Law No. 271 of 2013, which aligns with the Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data, underscoring Moldova's commitment to international standards in data protection.

Law No. 229 of 2013 approves the National Strategy for the Development of Personal Data Protection for 2013-2018 and its implementation plan, highlighting the country's forward-looking approach to data privacy.

Law No. 133 of 2011 on Personal Data Protection establishes the legal framework for processing personal data, ensuring that individuals' rights and freedoms regarding their personal data are respected and protected.

Law No. 208 of 2011 (amended by Law No. 222/619, effective in 2012) addresses gaps in the legislative framework, further strengthening the protection of personal data.

Law No. 182-XVI of 2008 regarding the National Center for Personal Data Protection, establishes the authority responsible for overseeing the application of data protection laws, ensuring compliance, and handling violations.

These regulations form a robust legal framework that aims to protect personal data, ensure privacy, and secure the digital space against cyber threats. By implementing these laws, Moldova demonstrates its dedication to creating a secure and trustworthy digital environment for both citizens and businesses, paving the way for technological innovation and digital transformation.

