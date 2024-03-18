During this session, Gerrit Vandendriessche and Pierre Antoine guide you through the following items:

New DPA Act: most important takeaways

New DPA Settlement Policy: opportunities, but within a narrow framework

A busy time for the CJEU: most relevant findings for your organization

Black Tiger, Catholic Church, None of Your Business (NOYB) : Impact of the latest DPA landmark decisions

Latest key GDPR fines & GDPR newsin member states (including the EDPB DPO report)

