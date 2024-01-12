The Personal Data Protection Commission published four decisions between July and September 2023 after concluding the following investigations:

(a) Three investigations relating to the Protection Obligation under the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA); and
(b) One investigation relating to Parts 9 and 9A of the PDPA.

We have outlined some decisions of interest in this quarterly update.

