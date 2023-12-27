Thailand's PDPA

"To pass on our deep understanding of IT risk and control to the society"

Essential Information of PDPA

Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 ("PDPA") was announced and published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on May 27th, 2019, to protect data privacy and stipulate the compliance liabilities. Nevertheless, PDPA allows a 1-year transition period for the compliance planning (i.e. deadline to implement all compliance measures is May 27th, 2020). Under PAPA, personal data means any information relating to a person that enables the identification of such person, whether directly or indirectly, but not including the information of the deceased person. The liabilities under PDPA include (i) fine up to THB 5 million, (ii) imprisonment up to 1 year, and (iii) compensation for actual damages plus punitive damages up to 2 times of such actual damages. Please note that the director(s) and a responsible person(s) could also be liable in the event an offender is a juristic person.

The PDPA applies and enforces to any persons or juristic persons having the power and duties to make a decision regarding the collecting, using, or disclosing of personal data that is in Thailand (so-called "Data Controller") and (b) a person or a juristic person who operates in relation to the collection, use, or disclosure of the personal data pursuant to the orders given by or on behalf of a Data Controller, whereby such person or juristic person is not the Data Controller (or so-called "Data Processor") regardless of whether such collection, use, or disclosure takes place in Thailand or not.

However, in the event that a Data Controller or a Data Processor is outside Thailand, the PDPA shall apply only where the activities of such Data Controller or Data Processor are (1) the offering of goods or services to the data subjects who are in Thailand, irrespective of whether the payment is made by the data subject OR (2) the monitoring of the data subject's behavior, where the behavior takes place in Thailand. In addition, if the personal data is sensitive personal information, e.g. racial, political, disability and biometric data, and large amount, a local representative – without any limitation liability – shall be designated in writing to act on behalf of the Data Controller with respect to the collection, use or disclosure of the personal data according to the purposes of the Data Controller.

Key Compliance of PDPA