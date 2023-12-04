Luxembourg:
Cloud Computing | Season 2 - Episode 13 | 30 November 2023 (Video)
04 December 2023
Arendt & Medernach
Exploring the complexities of cloud computing in the public
sector! Ensure compliance with GDPR, address data protection
concerns, and stay informed about Luxembourg's innovative
solutions for secure cloud projects. In this new episode of the
Arendt Tech News Series, Julien Pétré and Sofia Franzina delve deeper into this vital
topic.
