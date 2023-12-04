self

Exploring the complexities of cloud computing in the public sector! Ensure compliance with GDPR, address data protection concerns, and stay informed about Luxembourg's innovative solutions for secure cloud projects. In this new episode of the Arendt Tech News Series, Julien Pétré and Sofia Franzina delve deeper into this vital topic.

