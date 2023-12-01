The Challenge:

For 20+ Maltese public services, this project sought to analyse and subsequently recommend end-to-end Digital Transformation initiatives and recommendations that achieve:

a greater public uptake of the public service, enabled by the use of digital services that additionally benefit the service provider and end-user customer experience. an approach to the need for management and control of consent for the exchange of personal data via electronic devices; and a design for a Digital Transformation Hub that aids in the transformation of similar services to those studied over the course of this project.

The Approach:

For the 20+ Maltese public services analysed as part of this project, serving as guiding principles within the phases of study, the following policies were identified at the inception phase of this project:

Digital-By-Default: The study of the Studied Services was heavily informed by a need to propose solutions for these public services where a substitute to paper-based mechanisms may be achieved, that would enable greater use and adoption of digital government services;

Once Only Principle (OOP): The study, particularly during phases related to the documentation of business cases, business requirements, and the to-be (target state) of the Studied Services duly documented design for the consented use & re-use of the personal data of the end-user of the public service, resulting in a collaborative proposal on a User Consent System ('UCS').

The Outcome:

As outlined the initial phase of the project implementation, the work conducted by KPMG in close collaboration with servzz.gov and associated Maltese Authorities has sought to generate recommendations that achieve:

A greater public uptake of the public service, enabled by – but not limited to solely, the use of digital services that additionally, benefit the service provider and end-user customer experience. This objective formed an integral aspect within the Prototyping, Analysis, Design, and other project phases. An approach to the need for management and control of consent for the exchange of personal data via electronic devices. This objective made up a focal point within the Design Phase; and, A design for a Digital Transformation Hub that aids in, but notwithstanding, the digital transformation of similar services to those studied over the course of this project

