With the recent enactment of the new Swiss Data Protection Act (Swiss DPA), which came into effect on September 1, 2023, HR departments in Switzerland are facing a shift in handling employee data. This updated legislation, aligning more closely with the EU's GDPR, imposes stricter controls and heightened responsibilities on data processors and controllers, including those in HR roles. This article dissects the critical elements of the Swiss DPA, focusing on its impact on HR data privacy and protection practices, and provides actionable recommendations for HR professionals to comply with data privacy and protection standards.

Swiss Data Protection Regulations in the Employment Context

Switzerland's approach to data protection, particularly in the context of HR data, is governed by two primary legal frameworks: the Swiss DPA and Code of Obligations. These laws establish the foundation for handling personal data, setting guidelines and responsibilities for organisations, including HR departments.

Key Principles for HR Data Management

Transparency: businesses must ensure that the collection of employee data is lawful and transparent. Employees should be informed about what data is being collected, the purpose of collection, and how it will be used.

Data Minimisation: only data that is essential for HR processes should be collected, avoiding unnecessary accumulation of personal information.

Security Measures: adequate technical and organisational measures must be implemented to protect data from unauthorised access, alteration, or destruction.

Cross-Border Data Transfers: while the Swiss DPA allows for such transfers, they must occur under strict conditions to ensure an adequate level of data protection. This often involves implementing safeguards such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) or ensuring the receiving country has data protection laws deemed adequate by Swiss standards.

Accountability and Documentation: businesses must keep detailed records of their data processing activities, demonstrating compliance with the Swiss DPA. This includes documenting the purposes of data processing, data categories, recipient categories, and data retention periods.

Challenges in HR Data Management

Balancing Privacy with Performance Monitoring: HR departments often face challenges in balancing data privacy with operational needs. For instance, monitoring employee performance and behaviour can clash with privacy rights.

Remote Work and Data Security: the rise of remote work has expanded the boundaries of the traditional workplace, posing unique challenges in data protection. Businesses must ensure that employee data remains secure outside the office environment.

Handling Sensitive Employee Data: HR departments often deal with sensitive data, such as health information or personal identifiers. The Swiss DPA requires special care in handling such data, and HR professionals must comply with these requirements while still fulfilling their operational roles.

Managing Employee Consent: obtaining and managing valid consent in the employment context can be challenging due to power imbalances.

Best Practices for HR Departments

Develop a Comprehensive Data Privacy Policy: create a detailed data privacy policy that aligns with the Swiss DPA and Code of Obligations. This policy should cover all aspects of data handling, from collection to processing, storage, and deletion. Ensure that it addresses specific types of data, such as sensitive personal data, and outlines the purposes for which data is processed.

Conduct Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs): for new HR projects or changes in data processing activities, conduct DPIAs to identify and mitigate risks to employee data privacy. This proactive approach helps in addressing potential privacy issues before they become problematic.

Ensure Secure Data Processing Agreements with Third Parties: when outsourcing HR functions or using third-party services (like payroll processing or cloud storage), ensure the compliance with the Swiss DPA. Secure data processing agreements should be in place, clearly outlining the responsibilities and data protection standards expected.

Regular Compliance Audits: conduct regular audits to ensure ongoing compliance with data protection laws. These audits can help identify areas of improvement and ensure that the organisation adapts to any changes in legal requirements.

