Luxembourg:
The CNPD's Investigations For 2023-2025 | Season 2 - Episode 10 | 9 November 2023
13 November 2023
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) has presented
its 2023-2025 strategic plan, focusing on the challenges of AI,
blockchain, virtual reality, connected devices and EU regulation.
One of the main objectives is to strengthen investigative
activities while providing guidance and prioritisation of
investigations in response to complaints and proactive themes. Our
experts Julien Pétré and
Delphine Garnier will provide
further details on the challenges and objectives of this CNPD's
strategic investigations plan for 2023-2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Luxembourg
Federal Data Protection Law In The UAE
Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants
Social media has given us the opportunity to communicate and to interact without the need for physical meetings. It has enabled the business meetings, social interaction...
GDPR Enforcement Tracker Report
CMS Luxembourg
What a year for GDPR enforcement: 2021/2022 saw various landmark cases including: a new record fine of EUR 743 million; the total amount of all fines since May 2018 exceeding the EUR 1 billion mark...
Employee Data Protection In Philippines
Villaraza & Angangco (V&A Law)
The collection and processing of personal information, including employee data, is governed by the Data Privacy Act of 2012. Data privacy regulations are implemented by the National Privacy Commission (NPC).