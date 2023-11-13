ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) has presented its 2023-2025 strategic plan, focusing on the challenges of AI, blockchain, virtual reality, connected devices and EU regulation. One of the main objectives is to strengthen investigative activities while providing guidance and prioritisation of investigations in response to complaints and proactive themes. Our experts Julien Pétré and Delphine Garnier will provide further details on the challenges and objectives of this CNPD's strategic investigations plan for 2023-2025.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.