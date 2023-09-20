Luxembourg:
Episode 22: CSSF Data Collection Exercise (Video)
20 September 2023
Arendt & Medernach
What are the objectives of the CSSF Data Collection Exercise?
What is the deadline for finalising this data collection
exercise?
Stéphane Badey gives you
more details and explains how Arendt's Data Collection Tool can
help.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
