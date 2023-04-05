SSEK Law Firm partner Syahdan Z. Aziz has contributed the Indonesia chapter to the latest issue of The Law Firm Network's Trends Legal Magazine - Employment Law. This issue, covering 15 jurisdictions, continues the series on employee privacy and the processing of personal data in employment relationships.

The experts of The Law Firm Network look at issues around the processing of employee personal data in the course of an employment relationship.

You can find the issue here.

The Law Firm Network is a leading global association of independent law firms with members in more than 52 countries around the world.