Thammapas Chanpanich, an associate at the firm's corporate and commercial group in Bangkok, was recently featured on the The JSIG Privacy Deep-Dive podcast, which explores the latest trends and developments in data privacy law through interviews with leading experts and practitioners in the field.

In the episode, Thammapas joined host Larisa Munteanu for a wide-ranging discussion on data privacy. Thammapas, a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E), shared her experience in achieving the certification and her recent attendance at the AIJA – International Association of Young Lawyers Awards in Singapore. She also discussed with the host the progress of data privacy laws in Thailand, and the international influence of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Thammapas offered insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by data privacy regulations, and how companies can best navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

Thammapas is a member of Tilleke & Gibbins' technology group, and she regularly advises clients on data protection and privacy issues.

The full podcast is available below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.