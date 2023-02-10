2022 saw a full host of legal and regulatory updates announced in the Sultanate of Oman, aimed at achieving the objectives set out in the 10th Five Year Plan (2021 – 2025). 35 regulations have been issued since 2020 specifically aimed at the improvement of the business climate. This progress affirms that Oman is on track with plans to further develop a lucrative environment for the growth of businesses and investments.

Our multi-disciplinary team have provided an analysis and overview of the key legal and regulatory updates from 2022 impacting our clients in Oman:

- Personal Data Protection Law

- New Securities Law

- The Financial Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework

- Code of Conduct for Experts and Bankruptcy Experts

The full list of all laws and regulations passed in 2022 in the Sultanate of Oman are provided in the appendix.

The report can be read in full below or downloaded here: THE LEGAL AND REGULATORY CHANGES IMPACTING OMAN.

THE LEGAL & REGULATORY CHANGES IMPACTING PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION THIS YEAR

1. Introduction & Summary

In 2022 the legislation on personal data protection was a milestone in privacy and related matters in Oman. Separating from the old legislative framework where the personal data protection laws were found in piecemeal, a wide reaching and detailed data protection law was promulgated in Oman. This change was more welcoming in the post C-19 era which led the world to become more efficient with increased technology use and therefore also an increase in personal data collection and processing. Oman, like other countries, introduced a personal data protection law with a view to provide better protection to individuals.

Previously, the data protection regime in Oman existed under general provisions of the Penal Code of Oman and in a very narrow way under Chapter 7 of the Electronic Transactions Law of Oman promulgated by Royal Decree No. 969 of 2008 ("ETL"). Thus, the new law has been enacted with a wide span of personal data protection related provisions keeping pace with the developments in the personal data protection sphere in the world.

2. Personal Data Protection Law by Royal Decree No.6 of 2022

Overview of the update

The new law was promulgated the Personal Data Protection Law by Royal Decree No. 6 of 2022 ("PDPL"). PDPL contains provisions as to privacy and data protection, data processing, data transfers, and notification and record-keeping requirements among others. It also entrusts the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman ("Ministry") to enforce the provisions of PDPL and to inflict administrative punishment for the violations thereof in addition to other specific penalties for various violations of PDPL.

What does this change mean?

As mentioned above, PDPL has a wide range of provisions regarding personal data protection. Unlike the previous regulations on personal data protection, PDPL defines "Personal Data" in a wider context to include any data which makes a natural person identifiable, directly or indirectly, by reference to one or more identifiers, such as a name, civil number, electronic identifiers' data, or spatial data, or by reference to one or more factors related to genetic or physical identity, mental, psychological, social, cultural or economic.

PDPL has laid down the very framework for personal data protection i.e. transparency, honesty, and respect for human dignity. This is a milestone development where privacy and human dignity are put at the centre of statutory protection.

Among the changes that it brought in, PDPL categorically sets out the framework of who is responsible under PDPL and the requirements for collection and processing personal data.

Accordingly, the controller and the processor are the responsible stakeholders towards the ownership of personal data. As per PDPL, a controller is the person who determines the objectives and means of processing personal data, and performs this processing themselves, or entrusts it to someone else, whereas the processor is defined as the person who processes personal data on behalf of the controller.

Under PDPL, the controller is obliged to establish the controls and procedures that must be adhered to when processing personal data, and they must include in particular the following:

Determining the risks that may fall on the owner of personal data as a result of the processing;

Procedures and controls for transferring personal data;

Technical and procedural measures to ensure that the personal data is dealt with in accordance with PDPL,

Any other controls or procedures specified by the implementing Regulations.

PDPL requires the controller to notify the owner of the personal data in writing before commencing processing of the aforementioned personal data. Such notification shall include the data of the controller and the processor, contact information of the personal data protection officer of the controller, the purpose of personal data processing and its source, comprehensive and accurate description of personal data processing and procedures and the scope of disclosure of personal data, and the rights of the owner of personal data, including the right to access, correct, transfer and update the data.

What is the impact / implications on businesses?

PDPL has imposed a well-defined set of obligations on the entities which come under the purview of PDPL. In capacity as the controllers and the processors of personal data of the individuals, such entities are required to adopt the controls and put procedures in place internally based on the key personal data protection principles i.e. transparency, honesty and respect for human dignity. The controller is obligated to prove written consent of the owner of the personal data, whereas in case of a child, the consent of guardian is required for processing any child related data as per controls and procedures of PDPL.

Moreover, while formulating the internal controls and procedures the entities (as controller / processor) should do so, with particular reference to understanding the risk involved in the personal data processing and transferring from the perspective of the data owners. They are also required to adopt technical and procedural measures as per the standards required under PDPL.

Will there be any further developments on this in 2023?

There are several areas where PDPL relies on the Regulations for clarity. In this modern age where cloud computing and online data storage are widely in use by service providers, PDPL lacks clarification as to how its provisions will be applied to guarantee personal data protection particularly in relation to data security, remote data storage and data retention.

Moreover, whereby PDPL sets out the rights of the personal data owner to revoke their consent to processing their personal data, to request to update and to erase the data, it relies on the Regulations to lay down the procedures that the owner of the personal data will follow to exercise his rights under PDPL.

Moreover, PDPL has introduced judicial policing by Ministry officials to enforce its provisions.

However, PDPL leaves a gap to be filled by the implementing Regulations in dealing with procedures regarding how such judicial policing shall be exercised by the Ministry officials, with the required check and balance procedure to avoid any arbitrary measures.

Unlike other international personal data protection regimes, where privacy notices are required to be given in detail to the personal data owners before collection and processing their person data, PDPL requires the controllers and the processors to give narrower privacy notices to the data owners as stated above. The privacy notice may specifically contain the grievance procedure in case any violation of the personal data protection legislation occurs etc.

Lastly, but not least, PDPL contains the provisions for data transfer outside Oman but lacks in the benchmark criteria to be fulfilled by the controllers and the processors before they decide to transfer any data outside Oman, which is similar to the provisions under Chapter 7 of ETL. This issue has tremendous impact on protection of personal data and privacy issue in the present digital world.

3. Thoughts & expectations for what is to come in 2023

PDPL will become effective on 13 February 2023 and the Ministry will issue the implementing regulations in this regard. In the meantime, businesses should reflect upon their internal policies and train their employees to adhere to the PDPL provisions once it comes into force. In the current data-intensive society, PDPL is a landmark legislation for the protection of personal data in Oman and is expected to fill in several gaps that existed in the previous regime.

THE LEGAL & REGULATORY CHANGES IMPACTING SECURITIES LAW THIS YEAR

1. Introduction & summary

Among GCC countries Oman has remained a stable and attractive market over the years as evident in its steady GDP growth rate of 5% over past years and an estimated USD 29,600 GDP per capita. This makes Oman an attractive destination for investment and the country saw innovation of different financial products to raise capital and help the start-ups to fuel their projects.

In line with the trend, a new Securities Law was introduced in the Sultanate which repealed the previous law. The law is intended to lay down the legislative framework to utilize modern and innovative financing options and to position the capital market sector as an engine of the country's economic development.

2. New Securities Law RD 46/2022

Overview of the update

On 20 June 2022, Oman's new Securities Law RD 46/2022 (the "Securities Law") came into force and effect. It will contribute to the growth of fintech based services, as the Securities Law authorises the Capital Market Authority to regulate innovative financing, approval of fintech based apps and virtual investments. The law also allows expanding financing options by regulating new products and services such as derivatives, futures etc.

What does this change mean?

The new Securities Law now forms the key pillar of Oman's overall securities framework and its scope is wide-ranging. The law requires that without first obtaining a licence from CMA, no one can engage in activities or provide services or products related to "securities". Moreover, a wider restriction is put in place on the provision of certain services (such as auditing, assessment, credit rating and advisory services) without prior registration with CMA.

The Securities Law also replaces the Capital Market Law as the legal foundation for all capital markets transactions and regulates not only issuers but also service providers, both in the context of such transactions, and in respect of their general obligations. It is not permitted under the Securities Law to issue securities, prepare for their issue, or offer them in a public or private subscription in Oman without the approval of CMA. A person wishing to carry out a public offering must also obtain the prior approval of the relevant securities.

Other key developments include:

- The establishment by the CMA of a "dealers protection fund" (which is designed to compensate persons dealing with CMA licensed entities in respect of certain specified losses);

- Scope for the CMA to reduce the regulatory burden under the Securities Law in respect of crowdfunding operations for the benefit of SMEs; and

- New provisions regulating special purpose companies.

What is the impact / implications on businesses?

Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), was reported saying that the new Securities Law positions the capital market sector as an engine of the country's economic development. The impact of the law has already been seen in the recent launch of the biggest REIT fund in the Sultanate, and also the launching of the new crowd funding platform in Oman.

Will there be any further developments on this in 2023?

CMA will issue the Executive Regulations to the Securities Law and until then, the previously issued Executive Regulations to the Capital Market Law 80/98 will continue to apply, unless they conflict with the Securities Law.

Most importantly, CMA in the recent months published a tender inviting consultants to bid for a contract to advise on the drafting and implementation of 'Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs)'.

3. Thoughts & expectations for what is to come in 2023

The new Securities Law coupled with the crypto regulation will certainly contribute to develop and nourish a sustainable financial market and help fuel the engine of economic growth in Oman. Particularly, the crypto regulation, once the regulation in place, will prepare the Sultanate to tap into the trillion-dollar global crypto ecosystem, which in recent years has witnessed the explosive growth of crypto-currencies, the planned introduction of digital central bank currencies, and new digital innovations in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

THE LEGAL & REGULATORY CHANGES IMPACTING FINANCIAL CONSUMER PROTECTION THIS YEAR

1. Introduction & summary

Over the years, the Central Bank of Oman ("CBO") has ensured the legislative framework for financial consumers is robust and has provided guidelines and rules, regulations and circulars in an effort to ensure the protection of financial consumers, and helping to develop a steady and healthy financial system in Oman. In line with this, CBO has issued a framework regarding financial consumer protection for financial institutions to adhere to. Below we provide an overview of the key provisions impacting the services of the financial institutions while dealing with their consumers.

2. The Financial Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework

Overview of the update

On 29 December 2021 CBO issued the Financial Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework ("FCPRF") with the aim to provide a strong consumer protection regime to benefit consumers and to enable them to make well- informed decisions in relation to the use of fiancical services. FCPRF will also contribute to the growth of healthy and competitive financial markets in Oman.

FCPRF is mainly a principle-based framework, it contains the principles of disclosure and transparency, fair treatment and business conduct, data protection and privacy, disputes resolution mechanisms and financial education and stability.

What does this change?

The FCPRF introduces 5 principles that shall apply to all Licensed Entities, consistent with international best practices of financial consumer protection. The 5 principles under the FCPRF are as follows:

Disclosure and Transparency – this principle covers key points such as the format and manner of disclosure, advertising and sales materials, disclosure of terms and conditions, product risks and conflicts of interests. Licensed entities must also produce a 'Key Fact Statement', as well as periodic written statements of accounts, summarising the key characteristics of the financial products offered. There is an requirement that all statements need to be self-explanatory, comprehensive, objective and clear.

Fair Treatment and Business Conduct – this principle requires that licensed entities treat consumers fairly as an affirmative obligation. Licensed entities must abstain from unfair practices by strictly observing appropriate sales practices, product suitability and appropriateness, responsible financing, customer mobility and professional competence. This principle goes further by ensuring that licensed entities appropriately compensate staff and agents to minimise conflicts, are liable for fraud and misuse of customer assets and prohibition of abusive debt-collection practices.

Data Protection and Privacy - under this principle licensed entities must observe the requirements relating to the lawful collection and usage of customer data, confidentiality and security of customer data and sharing of customer information. All licensed entities are required to notify the CBO of significant breaches without undue delay. Further, local licensed entities are required to form a separate unit that is responsible for data protection and privacy (whereas other licensed entities are encouraged to do, but are required to have a responsible data protection and privacy officer).

Dispute Resolution Mechanisms - as per this principle, licensed entities must ensure that there are internal complaints handling mechanisms which allow consumers to know and assert their rights to have complaints addressed and resolved. The FCPRF emphasises that the timely resolution of complaints and provision of redress is the primary responsibility of licensed entities.

Financial Education and Financial Capability - according to this principle licensed entities must undertake consumer awareness and financial education activities by developing and implementing specific financial capability programmes. The board of licensed entities must formulate annual plans covering consumer awareness, financial education and financial capability strategies. Further, licensed entities are now required to send annual reports (from January to December) on financial education and financial capability activities to the CBO by 31 January of each year.

What is the impact / implications on businesses?

Licensed entities are required to adopt necessary organizational structures, policies, procedures, systems and controls, oversight and governance mechanisms to ensure full compliance with the Framework. Overall, the CBO expects the licensed entities to exhibit a strong commitment to financial consumer protection. CBO promotes putting financial consumer protection at the heart of corporate culture within licensed entities, with an increasing responsibility on licensed entities to demonstrate how their culture, products and services are in the best interests of consumers, at all stages of their relationship with consumers. CBO will continue to challenge licensed entities where their focus is not on delivering positive consumer outcomes.

All other relevant instructions previously issued by the Central Bank of Oman shall still be in force unless they are inconsistent with these instructions. Licensed entities should ensure that they comply with all relevant laws (always including the Law on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing -Royal Decree No. 30/2016) and regulatory requirements.

Under FCPRS the board of directors of licensed entities is responsible to ensure compliance with FCPRS. Any reference to the board of directors in FCPRS should be read as head office/controlling office for branches of foreign banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman. Islamic banks and Islamic windows of conventional banks should ensure that all their products and services are Shari'a compliant in accordance with the Regulation on Islamic Banking Business, the Islamic Banking Regulatory Framework (IBRF) of CBO, and other relevant instructions issued from time to time.

3. Thoughts & expectations for what is to come in 2023

FCPRF is expected to protect customers and contribute to the economic growth and financial inclusion, the central bank said in a statement. The framework will ensure consumer access to financial services and build consumer confidence in the sector, thus creating healthy competitive financial markets and adopting the best international practices to protect financial consumers.

Moreover, FCPRF will ensure fair delivery of financial products and services to consumers, as well as curbing poor business conduct and ineffective dispute resolution mechanisms. The ultimate goal is to increase and maintain consumer confidence and trust in the financial system, which in turn is necessary for healthy economic growth.

THE LEGAL & REGULATORY CHANGES IMPACTING CODE OF CONDUCT FOR EXPERT AND BANKRUPTCY EXPERTS THIS YEAR

1. Introduction & summary

Expert work is a method of evidence that is of utmost importance at the present time, given the multiplicity and diversity of cases brought before courts. Many of them involve technical and scientific issues, which the court finds difficult to verify in order to reach a fair judgment, without obtaining the opinion of an expert specialized in such issues.

The experts and bankruptcy experts are considered assistants to judges, and they exercise their duties in complete independence and impartiality in accordance with the laws, regulations and preliminary judgments issued by courts or orders issued by the authorities with competent jurisdiction, investigation authorities and other concerned authorities.

It is important that experts and bankruptcy experts exercise the assignments entrusted to them honestly and faithfully in accordance with the code of conduct and ethics that reflect the noble image of expert work, its ideal values, its deep historical roots, and its substantial contribution to achieving successful justice. Thus, the Ministry of Justice, and Legal Affairs in Oman has recently issued a code of conduct for experts and bankruptcy experts; we will provide an overview of the main points from the code in relation to experts and bankruptcy experts.

2. Code of Conduct for Experts and Bankruptcy Experts (Ministerial Decision No.113 of 2022)

Overview of the update

The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in Oman has, by its decision No. 1113 of 2022, issued a code of conduct for experts and bankruptcy experts (the "Code"). This Code aims to ensure good performance by experts and bankruptcy experts of expert work before the courts and authorities with competent jurisdiction, investigation authorities and other concerned authorities. It embodies a set of principles and controls for ethical values, personal qualities and behavioural procedures that should be observed when experts and bankruptcy experts practice their work and perform their professional duties with integrity and impartiality.

What does this change?

The Code imposes general duties on experts and bankruptcy experts and some specific duties towards judicial authorities and other authorities, fellow experts, towards the parties. The Code also provides an outline on how to formulate an expert report.

Experts and bankruptcy experts shall familiarize themselves with all new legislation, regulations, and judicial principles issued by courts in a way that serves their field of expertise. They should continue to maintain, update and develop the level of professional knowledge and technical skills, observe, in preparing their reports, the advanced technical methods, the high-quality professional standards, and the codes of conduct and professional ethics.

Under Article 3 of the Code, experts and bankruptcy experts, when carrying out the assignment entrusted to them, may not take sides with any political, social, or sectarian tendencies, or employ it for the benefit of any party at the expense of another party.

As per Article 6 experts and bankruptcy experts shall observe honesty, uprightness and integrity when practicing expert work, and may not ask for or accept any gifts, rewards or commission of any kind, regardless of their value, or other benefits for themselves or others.

Article 9 specifically requires the experts and bankruptcy experts to maintain independence. Experts and bankruptcy experts may not violate the principles of independence, impartiality and professional conscientiousness that are required in all procedures they take to complete the assignments entrusted to them. They shall observe and ensure, when presenting their opinions and recommendations, that they are objective, honest and in their field of specialization, regardless of any external influence.

What is the impact / implications on businesses?

The Code is already fully in force and thus, experts and bankruptcy experts are bound to follow the Code while discharging their duties as experts. The Code has clearly outlined the boundaries for the experts and bankruptcy experts to work and impose higher degree of ethical practice while dispensing their duties to do so which in turn will definitely help the courts to administer the justice.

3. Thoughts & expectations for 2023

Post C-19 where businesses were struggling to survive and increasingly looking to restructure or submit petition for bankruptcy, the situation in turn requires tremendous amount of liquidation and bankruptcy experts' work. Moreover, the courts depend on the reports prepared by the experts. It is necessary that the profession of experts and bankruptcy experts is regulated to boost confidence among stakeholders involved in a bankruptcy proceeding and also to make the process fairly be responsive to the interests of the creditors and debtors along with the court experts.

Like other jurisdictions, Oman also legislated a modern bankruptcy regime with different options made available to potential debtors and creditors. The Code will help the parties to a court proceedings to benefit from the high ethical practice by the experts particularly the Code will help the stakeholders in a bankruptcy proceedings reap the benefit of the new bankruptcy law.

