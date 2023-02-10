Worldwide:
Responding To A Data Breach In Southeast Asia
10 February 2023
Tilleke & Gibbins
When your company suffers a data breach, taking prudent, careful
action can limit and perhaps even rectify some of the damage.
First of all, it is important to document everything, starting
with the time the data breach was discovered. Secure the data
systems and preserve all evidence so that investigators can
determine what happened, and begin following the protocol that all
companies handling personal data should have in place to guide
their data breach response. It is also crucial to seek timely legal
assistance to ensure that every aspect of the response is planned
and carried out according to the law.
While applicable legal advice for each situation can only be
obtained by consulting a legal advisor, this guide gives an
overview of what companies in Southeast Asian jurisdictions can
expect if they suffer a data breach.
This guide from Tilleke & Gibbins is a quick-reference
resource covering key regulatory issues regarding data breach
responses in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The
full guide can be downloaded through the button below.
Download Full Article
