When your company suffers a data breach, taking prudent, careful action can limit and perhaps even rectify some of the damage.

First of all, it is important to document everything, starting with the time the data breach was discovered. Secure the data systems and preserve all evidence so that investigators can determine what happened, and begin following the protocol that all companies handling personal data should have in place to guide their data breach response. It is also crucial to seek timely legal assistance to ensure that every aspect of the response is planned and carried out according to the law.

While applicable legal advice for each situation can only be obtained by consulting a legal advisor, this guide gives an overview of what companies in Southeast Asian jurisdictions can expect if they suffer a data breach.

This guide from Tilleke & Gibbins is a quick-reference resource covering key regulatory issues regarding data breach responses in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The full guide can be downloaded through the button below.

