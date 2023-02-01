The Polish DPO has adopted a sectoral inspection plan for 2023 according to which inspections in 2023 will focus on the following:

entities processing personal data in the Schengen Information System and Visa Information System;

entities processing personal data using mobile applications;

entities processing personal data using online (web) applications.

In case of the last two the DPO will verify how data processed in connection with the use of applications is secured and shared.

