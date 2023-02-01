Poland:
Data Processing Inspection Plan For 2023
01 February 2023
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
The Polish DPO has adopted a sectoral inspection plan for 2023
according to which inspections in 2023 will focus on the
following:
- entities processing personal data in the Schengen Information
System and Visa Information System;
- entities processing personal data using mobile
applications;
- entities processing personal data using online (web)
applications.
In case of the last two the DPO will verify how data processed
in connection with the use of applications is secured and
shared.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
