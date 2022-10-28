On 20 September 2022, the Indonesian Parliament finally approved the personal data protection bill ("PDP Bill"). As the PDP Bill awaits signing by the President, we take a closer look at how personal data protection regime in Indonesia is set to change. At its essence, the PDP Bill is set to be the foundation for personal data protection in Indonesia, and existing laws regarding personal data protection will need to be aligned with the provisions in the proposed personal data protection law ("PDP Law").

In contrast to detailed or practical rules, the PDP Law currently only establishes normative provisions for personal data protection. Therefore, in order to further implement the provisions of the PDP Law, the Government will need to issue implementing regulations in the future.

As the PDP Bill currently stands, it comprises 76 articles, which are divided into 16 chapters. Questions are to be expected, given its comprehensive nature. We disseminate some of these questions, including whether the PDP Law will be Indonesia's one comprehensive personal data protection law as well as which parties will be impacted by the PDP Law.

