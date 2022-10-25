The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the new Law "On Electronic Digital Signature" No. ЗРУ-793 dated October 12, 2022 (the "Law on EDS").

By the Law on EDS, an electronic document certified by the EDS of a legal entity is equated to a paper document certified by the seal of a legal entity, subject to the following conditions:

EDS authenticity confirmed;

the EDS key certificate is valid at the time of confirmation of the EDS authenticity or at the time of signing the electronic document;

the purposes of using the digital signature coincide with those specified in the certificate.

Also, the Law on EDS establishes the requirements for activities, accreditation, liquidation of the registration center and the deadline for consideration of an application for issuing an EDS key or registering an EDS key certificate.

To obtain an EDS key, it is needed:

from an individual – an identity document, PINI (personal identification number of an individual) and information about the purpose of using the EDS key;

from a legal entity – TIN (taxpayer's identification number), a power of attorney indicating the employee, a document proving the identity of the employee and information about the purpose of using the EDS key.

In accordance with the Law on EDS Recognition of foreign EDS key certificates in Uzbekistan occurs in two ways:

in the manner prescribed by international treaties;

by authentication by a Service of the trusted third party.

