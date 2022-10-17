ARTICLE

The “Data Act” is a key pillar of the European strategy for data, as it provides new rules on who can use and access data generated in the EU. The goal is to ensure fairness in the digital environment, to stimulate a competitive data market, to open new opportunities for data driven innovation and to make data more accessible for all while preserving incentives to invest in data generation. Details with Astrid Wagner and Ines Nibakuze.

