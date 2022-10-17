Luxembourg:
Episode #5 | The Data Act | 13 October 2022 (Video)
17 October 2022
Arendt & Medernach
The “Data Act” is a key pillar of the European
strategy for data, as it provides new rules on who can use and
access data generated in the EU. The goal is to ensure fairness in
the digital environment, to stimulate a competitive data market, to
open new opportunities for data driven innovation and to make data
more accessible for all while preserving incentives to invest in
data generation. Details with Astrid Wagner and Ines Nibakuze.
