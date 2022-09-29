ARTICLE

The "Data Governance Act" forms part of a general strategy for making the EU a leader in a data-driven economy. The Data Governance Act includes provisions that will directly regulate and facilitate the access and reuse of public bodies' data in view of accelerating the digital transformation of the EU. As part of the EU digital strategy, the Data Governance Act is coming to supplement the Open Data Directive of 2019. Details with Astrid Wagner and Julien Pétré.

