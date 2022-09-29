Luxembourg:
Episode #2 | The Data Governance Act – DGA | 22 September 2022
29 September 2022
Arendt & Medernach
The "Data Governance Act" forms part of a general
strategy for making the EU a leader in a data-driven economy. The
Data Governance Act includes provisions that will directly regulate
and facilitate the access and reuse of public bodies' data in
view of accelerating the digital transformation of the EU. As part
of the EU digital strategy, the Data Governance Act is coming to
supplement the Open Data Directive of 2019. Details with Astrid Wagner and Julien
Pétré.
