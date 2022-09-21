The "Internet of Things" (IoT) causes our private life to increasingly become part of the Internet. Nevertheless, many IoT applications do not meet the requirements of data protection law. In this publication, the authors Dr Andrea Schütz and Dr Christian Schönfeld illustrate that data protection law is not just a regulatory hurdle, but can also be used as a potential competitive advantage.

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.