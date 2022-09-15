Cyber attacks and data breaches are skyrocketing around the world, as are the financial implications of these incidents. According to IBM Security's Cost of a Data Breach 2021 Report, data breach costs rose to more than $4.24 million USD, the highest average total cost in the history of the report.

When personal or other sensitive data is compromised, the stakes are even higher. Around the world, data privacy regulations are ramping up in enforcement and global data protection laws have added millions to the cost of corporate compliance. Investigating these incidents is costly, complex, and can be highly disruptive to a business, and negative media coverage or stakeholder blowback can result in significant and long-term reputational damage.

Effective incident response is paramount in mitigating financial and reputational setbacks, avoiding legal and regulatory repercussions, and restoring trust.

FTI Consulting experts understand the criticality of executing an immediate, decisive, and multi-disciplinary response to limit long-term damage. Our incident response capability seamlessly integrates across existing mission-critical functions and is backed by expertise in responding to all types of threats and risk factors. Our 360 Incident Response offering includes a custom application of all fundamental incident preparedness and response components. Our client-centric approach maximises efficiency and effectiveness across every phase of the incident response lifecycle: Preparation, Detection & Analysis, Containment & Eradication, and Remediation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.