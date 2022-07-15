On 23 February 2022, the European Commission adopted a Proposal for a Regulation on harmonised rules on fair access to and use of data ("Data Act"), as part of its set of measures related to the European Data Strategy.

As a key pillar of the European Data Strategy, this act aims at contributing to the creation of a cross-sectoral governance for data access. The Commission is hence willing to foster access to and use of data between various players, notably by way of protecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The proposed EU Data Act was open for feedback by stakeholders until 13 May 2022.

You will find our summary user guide about the Digital Market Act, Digital Services Act, Data Governance Act and Data Act here.

