Bulgaria The current legislative environment provides a more relaxed opt-out model of user consent regarding the use of cookies. In particular, the Bulgarian Electronic Commerce Act does not expressly stipulate a general obligation to ask for user permission when installing cookies. In fact, the Electronic Commerce Act only requires that: the user is informed upon their visit to the Internet web page that cookies will be installed on the user's device; and the user has the option to restrict the use of cookies from the settings of their browser. However, this opt-out model does not apply to cookies that process personal data, as such cookies fall under the scope of GDPR and shall thus only be processed on an appropriate legal basis, such as clear affirmative consent by the user.

Croatia The Act on Electronic Communications (the “ AEC ”, most recently updated in 2017) is the tool that (among others) implements the EU Cookie Act (Directive 2009/136/EZ). The AEC requires that in case electronic communication networks are used for data storage or to access data in the user's terminal equipment, the user must give their consent after being properly notified in accordance with the GDPR.



Exemptions are: technical data storage or access that is necessary for the purpose of communications transfer; or the provision of information society services at the request of a user.

The Croatian National Cyber Security Authority ( "CERT") periodically issues publications on cybersecurity threats that might be connected to cookies (e.g., no cookie consent as an indicator that the web site is fake, cookies as proof of a user's digital trail, specific malware cookies, etc.).

Romania Since the implementation of GDPR, there have been no draft amendments or other proposals concerning the process of regulating these aspects.

Basically, Law no. 506/2004 stipulates that access to information stored in terminal equipment by telecommunication service providers is only permitted if the user has consented (even implicitly by setting the web browser application or other similar technologies to accept such information); or on the basis of clear and comprehensive information given in accordance with the GDPR.

The Romanian Data Protection Authority has not published any guidance / communicated any official information on the validity of Google Analytics that considers the recent position taken by other European Data Protection Regulators.

Serbia Pursuant to the current version of the Serbian Law on Electronic Communications, cookies are governed by the “opt-out principle”, as use of electronic communications networks and services to store or gain access to user data stored in the terminal equipment of subscribers or users is allowed on the condition that the subscriber or user concerned is provided with clear and comprehensive information about the purpose of data collection and processing and has been given an opportunity to refuse such processing.

Based on publicly available information, a new law has passed the public debate phase, which suggests that it may be forwarded to the Serbian parliament for adoption in the near term.

Slovakia Slovakia has introduced a new Act on Electronic Communications, which sets out new rules regarding cookies and marketing.

Until now, providers were obliged to ask users for permission to use cookies. Following the legislative change, the requirements for the permission have been increased, with the exception of cookies that are essential to the operation of the website.

Providers must acquire verifiable consent that follows the requirements for consent set out by the GDPR.

The method of acquiring such consent is up to the providers; it will be interesting to see how providers will implement this new obligation.

Monetary sanctions for failing to acquire such consent can reach up to 10% of the provider's annual turnover.