Under the Law "About making changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan" dated January 14, 2021 under № ЗРУ-666 current edition of the Law "About personal data" was supplemented by the Article 27-1 "Special conditions of processing personal data of the citizens of Republic of Uzbekistan".

According to the amendments, owner and/or operator, when processing personal data of citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan using information technologies, including global information network Internet, shall ensure collection, systematization and storage in databases of personal data on technical means, physically located in the Republic of Uzbekistan and duly registered in the State Register of personal data bases.

Requirement on localization of personal data bases shall enter into force on April 15, 2021.

