Watch this brief, concise and easy-to-follow 4 minutes video to give yourself a proper and informed understanding on Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act ("PDPA") – the first comprehensive personal data protection law in the country's history, the regulatory framework in place and what this means for the organizations conducting businesses in Thailand.

As June 2021 approaches, many companies in Thailand are focusing on and racing towards the implementation of compliance mechanisms in advance of the adoption of the PDPA, Thailand's new and all-encompassing data protection legislation.

The PDPA will significantly impact businesses that handle personal data and it sets out heavy fines and penalties which will be imposed on organizations that mishandle the clients' personal data.

Ng Woan Na (Regional Legal Adviser, China Desk) discusses how organizations in Thailand can adapt their practices and stay in compliance with this new piece of legislation while collecting, processing, transferring and disclosing the personal data of their clients to third parties. She provides an insightful and accessible jargon-free overview on the legal standards that organizations in Thailand need to abide by when dealing with personal data and how to ensure proactive and preventative compliance measures for the purpose of avoiding heavy fines and penalties.

